Mumbai rains: PMO announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin killed in mishaps

An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for next of kin of the deceased in wall collapse incidents in Mumbai's Vikroli and Chembur area on Sunday by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incidents has also been announced from Prime Minister's Relief Fund (PMNRF).

"Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured," PMO said in a tweet.

The death toll of Chembur's wall collapse incident reached 17, said Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which reached the site for conducting rescue operations, said that due to a landslide a wall collapsed on some shanties.

In the incident that took place in Vikroli, five people have been declared dead.

"Five bodies have been recovered and 5-6 more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli," said Prashant Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7).

With the onset of the monsoon, has been receiving incessant rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued Orange alert and predicted rains in the city for the next 24 hours.

Several parts of the city have reported waterlogging. Rainwater has even entered many houses in

