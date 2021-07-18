Mumbai rains: PMO announces Rs 5 lakh ex gratia for kin killed in mishaps

-
ALSO READ
Maharashtra hospital fire: PM approves ex-gratia for next of kin of victims
Using resources rationally: Centre opposes ex-gratia to bereaved families
Covid surge: PMO's top priority is to prevent reverse migration of workers
Kejriwal announces Rs 50,000 ex gratia to families who lost member to Covid
UP CM announces ex-gratia for kin of Head Constable killed in Naxal attack
-
An ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh has been announced for next of kin of the deceased in wall collapse incidents in Mumbai's Vikroli and Chembur area on Sunday by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).
Financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for those injured in the incidents has also been announced from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
"Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to wall collapses in Mumbai. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those injured," PMO said in a tweet.
The death toll of Chembur's wall collapse incident reached 17, said Mumbai's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), which reached the site for conducting rescue operations, said that due to a landslide a wall collapsed on some shanties.
In the incident that took place in Vikroli, five people have been declared dead.
"Five bodies have been recovered and 5-6 more people are feared trapped in the debris of the building that collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli," said Prashant Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 7).
With the onset of the monsoon, Mumbai has been receiving incessant rains. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday issued Orange alert and predicted rains in the city for the next 24 hours.
Several parts of the city have reported waterlogging. Rainwater has even entered many houses in Mumbai.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU