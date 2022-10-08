Will implement Udaipur Declaration if I win, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Amid suggestions that should be led by a young leader, AICC presidential candidate on Saturday said he would implement the Udaipur Declaration's proposal of offering 50 per cent of party posts to those below 50 years of age if he wins the poll.

"It's not for post in . Many people who left, they left due to fear of ED, CBI, and income tax. For youngsters, as I said, in the Udaipur Declaration, we promised to give 50 per cent of seats to those below 50 years and I will do. When everyone is wanting to make me occupy this place, I thank them," he told reporters here.

He was replying to a query about the argument that 80-year-old Kharge is replacing Sonia Gandhi, who is 75 years old, and that a young leader should lead the .

Kharge was in Hyderabad as part of his campaign for the AICC president's post.

Asked about the ruling TRS in Telangana renaming itself as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and deciding to go national, he said several regional parties have given themselves the 'All-India' tag.

He further said he would make efforts to implement the Udaipur Declaration.

Kharge addressed PCC members during his visit.

