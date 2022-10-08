JUST IN
Tharoor dismisses talk of withdrawing from Congress president poll race
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar frowns upon CBI charge sheet against Lalu Yadav
Rajasthan govt hasn't given any preferential treatment to Adani: Rahul
Arvind Kejriwal running from constitutional duties, says Delhi LG
Be it Adani, Ambani or Jay Shah, we welcome all, says Rajasthan CM Gehlot
BJP putting up anti-AAP posters to hide its failures in Gujarat, says AAP
Issues like inflation, unemployment should be core to politics: Congress
Don't understand why Kejriwal and his gang hate Hindu, Hindutva: Rijiju
Protection from flood key for further development in Assam: Amit Shah
Participation of noble minds in society must increase: RSS Prant Sanchalak
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Congress poll: Rahul to vote at Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Karnataka
Calling Kharge or Tharoor remote control is insulting, says Rahul Gandhi
Business Standard

Tharoor dismisses talk of withdrawing from Congress president poll race

Congress presidential polls candidate Shashi Tharoor on Saturday dismissed talk of him withdrawing from the election, asserting that he never backs down from a challenge

Topics
Shashi Tharoor | Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Shashi Tharoor
Shashi Tharoor

Congress presidential polls candidate Shashi Tharoor on Saturday dismissed talk of him withdrawing from the election, asserting that he never backs down from a challenge and "it is a fight to the finish".

Tharoor, who has been aggressively campaigning in the polls, also asserted that it was a "friendly contest" within the party that was taking place and he is here to stay the course.

Tharoor is set to take on Mallikarjun Kharge in the polls.

"There are rumours going around attributed to sources in Delhi that I am withdrawing (from the polls) today. Let me assure you, I don't withdraw from a challenge, never have all my life, never will," the MP from Thiruvnathapuram said in a video message on Twitter.

"This is a struggle, it is a friendly contest within the party, but it is a fight to the finish and I am here to stay the course. Please come and vote on October 17. For me, 'Think tomorrow, think Tharoor'," Tharoor said.

His remarks come on the last date for the withdrawal of nominations which is October 8.

According to a notification issued by the Congress, the process for filing nominations for the election was from September 24 to 30.

The polling will be held on October 17. The counting of votes will be taken up on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.

More than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) delegates will vote in the polls.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Shashi Tharoor

First Published: Sat, October 08 2022. 15:35 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU