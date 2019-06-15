'Without nationalism, no party can survive,' says BJP's Sunil V Deodhar

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary in charge of Tripura and Andhra Pradesh Sunil V Deodhar was assigned to look after the last phase of polling in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections. A former Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) pracharak, Deodhar is acknowledged as the architect of the BJP’s first victory in the Tripura polls.

He spoke to Radhika Ramaseshan on the challenges before the BJP. Excerpts: The BJP has secured a comfortable second mandate. Are there areas that need correction, in the party organisation, the conduct of politics, messaging? ...