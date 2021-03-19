Women feeling unsafe under BJP govt in Uttar Pradesh, says Akhilesh Yadav

-
ALSO READ
Criminals committing crime under patronage of BJP: Akhilesh Yadav
Voices of dissent have started surfacing within UP BJP: Akhilesh Yadav
When smart cities will be built, rivers cleaned: Akhilesh Yadav asks BJP
Adityanath got Uttar Pradesh CM's post by chance, says Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav, 20 SP workers booked over alleged assault on journalists
-
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that women were feeling unsafe under the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh.
He said the Hathras incident has moved the entire world but no worthwhile step has been taken by the state government for the safety and security of women.
While talking to reporters in Vrindavan, Yadav said the state government has "failed" to launch any new work in its four-year tenure.
The projects launched during the SP regime are being re-inaugurated by the UP government, he alleged.
The former chief minister criticised the government for insulting the farmers by calling them "terrorists".
Yadav slammed the BJP government for the "ruthless" imposition of the COVID-19 lockdown last year and not providing any transport to migrant workers for their journey to their hometown even though the dispensation had a fleet of 90,000 buses.
The SP chief claimed that his party has provided financial relief of Rs 1 lakh to each of the bereaved families who lost someone during the COVID-19 crisis.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU