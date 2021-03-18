Shiv Sena slams Central govt over privatisation of national assets

-
ALSO READ
Economists urge PM Modi to push privatisation, increase infra spending
Shiv Sena mocks PM Modi for visiting gurdwara amid farmers' protest
Shiv Sena questions Modi govt over thawing in trade ties with China
Budget 2021: Govt's bank privatisation plan, bond market reaction, and more
Athawale to Shiv Sena: Reunite with BJP to form government in Maharashtra
-
Shiv Sena on Thursday raised questions over the credibility of Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal's assurance in Lok Sabha that Indian Railways will never be privatised while slamming the Centre for its pro-privatisation policies.
"Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said in Parliament that Railways is the property of the country. It will not be privatised at all. At the same time, another Union Minister Prakash Javadekar assured that the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) would not be privatised. Is there such an atmosphere in the country today that their assurances given by these two Ministers of the Centre can be believed?" read an editorial in Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana.
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman are doing the exact opposite of what Goyal or Javadekar are saying. Not only the country's major ports and airports but nationalised banks also have started to be privatised. The Modi government's only policy is to hand over Public sector undertakings to investors," it added.
Further criticising the Centre's pro-privatisation policies, the editorial said that public property was not built with the sweat of investors. But the Modi government was selling these national assets. These assets such as airports, seaports now have boards of industrialists.
"Therefore, no matter how seriously the Ministers may be saying, the sword of privatization is still hanging on the railways and insurance companies," the editorial added.
It further said if the government will not do business, then why should you run the government and why do you present a budget? The Ministries of Industry, Trade, Commerce should be put under lock.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU