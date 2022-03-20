Work with honesty for welfare of people: Kejriwal to Punjab MLAs

-
ALSO READ
Kejriwal to visit Punjab from Dec 30 to Jan 1 ahead of assembly polls
Arvind Kejriwal slams Punjab govt over sacrilege, drugs cases
Assembly elections: Arvind Kejriwal to visit poll-bound Uttarakhand today
Punjab CM Charanjit Channi trailing from Chamkaur Sahib, Bhadaur seats
AAP MP Mann claims BJP leader offered money, cabinet berth to join party
-
Aam Admi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked newly elected party MLAs of Punjab to work with honesty as a team for the welfare of the people of Punjab.
Kejriwal asked all AAP MLAs in Punjab to work with dedication and honesty, saying people have reposed their faith and now it is their responsibility to deliver.
"In the last three days, Mann sahib, tussi kamaal kar ditta... we are really proud of you," said Kejriwal while addressing the MLAs virtually in his first interaction after forming the government in Punjab.
"I will call it the anti-corruption action line. We are getting so many messages on social media about the impact it has already started to make", said Kejriwal on the announcement of launching an anti-corruption helpline number by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Talking about the ministerial berths in the cabinet, Kejriwal said that only 17 out of total 92 could be made ministers. "You all are diamond, but we have to work like a team of 92 people. If you set aside your personal ambition, then Punjab will progress. It is a big responsibility to become a minister," said the AAP convener.
--IANS
avr/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU