Wrong precedent: Goa Congress condemns arrest of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani

-
ALSO READ
Arrested MLA Jignesh Mevani reaches Assam, taken to Kokrajhar
Jignesh Mevani re-arrested in Assam soon after court grants bail
Assam police arrest Jignesh Mevani over tweet; Congress holds protest
Assam court sends Congess MLA Jignesh Mevani to three-day police custody
Assam court reserves order on bail plea of Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani
-
The Goa Congress on Monday condemned the arrest of Gujarat Independent MLA Jignesh Mevani and said the treatment being meted out to him showed the country was under "undeclared Emergency".
Mevani was rearrested by Assam police on Monday for allegedly assaulting officials after a court in Kokrajhar in the north-eastern state granted him bail in a case related to a tweet by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The Gujarat legislator was arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat after an FIR was registered against him in Kokrajhar.
Goa Congress leaders, including state unit chief Amit Palekar, Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo and Congress Working Committee member Digambar Kamat, met at Porvorim near here to discuss the issue.
Addressing reporters after the meeting, Palekar said, "The arrest sets a wrong precedent. There is no freedom of speech in the country. The incident shows there is undeclared Emergency in the country."
Lobo said Mevani was arrested on "flimsy grounds" and such detentions could happen in Goa as well under this government.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU