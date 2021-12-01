Yashwant Sinha admitted to Kolkata hospital with severe back pain

-
Former Union minister and Trinamool Congress leader Yashwant Sinha was admitted at the state-run SSKM hospital here after he complained of severe back pain, hospital sources said on Wednesday.
The octogenarian politician was taken to the SSKM hospital on Tuesday where he is undergoing treatment at the Woodburn Block , they said.
A team of four doctors is supervising the treatment of 84-year-old Sinha who is at the moment a bit better, they said.
He is better now. We are keeping a constant watch on him, a senior doctor of the SSKM Hospital said.
