Arvind Kejriwal to attend AAP's 'Tiranga Yatra' in athankot tomorrow

(AAP) Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister will visit poll-bound Punjab to attend the party's 'Tiranga Yatra' in Pathankot on Thursday.

Kejriwal will be accompanied by Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and leader Manish Sisodia who is already on a five-day visit to Punjab.

The chief has been frequently visiting Punjab ahead of the 2022 assembly election. In the last two months, this will be his sixth visit to the poll-bound state.

Punjab Assembly elections have been scheduled to take place early next year.

In the 2017 Punjab Assembly polls, Congress won an absolute majority in the state by winning 77 seats and ousted the SAD-BJP government after 10 years. emerged as the second-largest party winning 20 seats in 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) could only manage to win 15 seats while the BJP secured 3 seats.

