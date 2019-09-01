Yogi Adityanath presents a picture of half accomplishments, half letdowns

Monks, like saints, should always be judged guilty until they are proven innocent. Yogi Adityanath is not an ordinary monk. He is the mahant, or the head, of the influential Gorakhdham Peeth in Gorakhpur, as well as the chief political executive of the country’s most populous state.

That is why he needs to prove much more than his peers in politics. On March 19, 2017, he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in a highly unusual choice, following a highly unusual mandate in favour of the BJP. At the halfway mark, he presents a curious picture of half accomplishments and half ...