1 killed, 2 injured in clash between two groups in West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  Raiganj (WB) 

One person was killed and two others were injured in North Dinajpur district on Sunday after a clash broke out allegedly between supporters of two political parties, police said.

The incident happened at Kamalgach village under the jurisdiction of chopra police station, the police said.

While Ashok Roy, Congress' Chopra block president claimed that the deceased person was a supporter of the party and alleged that Trinamool Congress had attacked him, the Trinamool Congress MLA of Chopra, Hamidul Rahman, said the workers of his party were not involved in the incident.

The deceased has been identified at Md Samiruddin (42), a local resident, a police officer said, adding, both the injured were taken a primary health centre at Dalua.

They were later shifted to Uttarbanga Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri and Islampur sub-divisional hospital in Islampur respectively, the police officer said.

An investigation has been initiated, the police officer said, adding, a suo motu case has been registered.

First Published: Sun, November 04 2018. 20:45 IST

