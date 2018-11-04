1 killed, 2 injured in clash between two groups in West Bengal

One person was killed and two others were injured in North district on Sunday after a clash broke out allegedly between supporters of two political parties, police said.

The incident happened at Kamalgach village under the jurisdiction of chopra police station, the police said.

While Ashok Roy, Congress' claimed that the deceased person was a supporter of the party and alleged that Trinamool had attacked him, the Trinamool MLA of Chopra, Hamidul Rahman, said the workers of his party were not involved in the incident.

The deceased has been identified at Md Samiruddin (42), a local resident, a said, adding, both the injured were taken a primary health centre at Dalua.

They were later shifted to and Hospital in Siliguri and Islampur sub-divisional hospital in Islampur respectively, the said.

An investigation has been initiated, the police officer said, adding, a suo motu case has been registered.

