Kamlesh Singh appointed NCP Jharkhand unit president

Former Jharkhand minister and party leader Kamlesh Singh has been appointed president of the Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Jharkhand unit.
We are pleased to inform you that the national president, Nationalist Congress Party, Sharad Pawar, has once again dissolved the Jharkhand state NCP and appointed you as the new president of Jharkhand state NCP with immediate effect," a party release, signed on November 3 by NCP leader Praful Patel, said.
Singh was a minister in the erstwhile BJP-led and JMM-led governments in the state.
