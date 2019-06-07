1 killed, 3 hurt as car falls into gorge

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Gopeshwar 

A pilgrim was killed while three others injured when their car fell into a gorge near Kanchanganga here on Friday morning.

The injured, including a woman, were admitted to a Badrinath-Joshimath government hospital for treatment.

According to the authorities in Chamoli, the pilgrims from Haryana had left Badrinath around 6 am.

The driver of the car lost control over it, resulting in the accident.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 17:05 IST

