1 killed, 3 hurt as car falls into gorge

A pilgrim was killed while three others injured when their car fell into a gorge near Kanchanganga here on Friday morning.
The injured, including a woman, were admitted to a Badrinath-Joshimath government hospital for treatment.
According to the authorities in Chamoli, the pilgrims from Haryana had left Badrinath around 6 am.
The driver of the car lost control over it, resulting in the accident.
