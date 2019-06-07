Ramky Infra bags Rs 494-cr project from Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corp

Ramky Infrastructure Friday said it has bagged a Rs 494.04-crore project from for construction of multi-storied residential housing units.

" has been awarded project worth Rs 494.04 crore by Rajiv Gandhi Rural Housing Corporation Ltd in Bengaluru BMRDA area under "1 lakh multi-storey Bengaluru Housing Programme" on turn key basis (planning, design, build, operate and transfer)," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

is the flagship company of Ramky Group, one of the emerging leaders in the field of infrastructure development and

Since the incorporation of its business in 1994, the company has completed a wide range of construction and infrastructure projects in various sectors such as waste water, transportation, irrigation, industrial construction, power transmission and distribution, building -- residential, commercial and

