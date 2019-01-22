10 Big Wins for The Quint at Adobe Vdonxt Awards 2019

/ -- Bloomberg| WhatsApp service has over 3.5 lac subscribers



The has won 4 golds, 6 bronze awards at 2019, India's largest convention for those who live by the promise of digital video, in It's a high after The Quint's big wins at the recent South Asian Awards 2018 by as well as in September.

Here are the awards The has successfully won tonight:



1. Bronze - category: Any form of video that has been released first online. Only one video per entry may be submitted. It may or may not be brand related.

- If I Could Turn Back Time Ft. Akhlaq, Junaid and



2. Gold - Documentary category: A factual video report that looks at a subject in a fresh way. It must be an Only one video per entry may be submitted. It may or may not be brand related.

- Generation 1984: Living With the Horrors of the Anti-Sikh Riots



- Mewat's Meo Muslims Turn the Scars of Lynching into Haunting Songs



Bronze:



- 'Don't Be a Drag, Just Be a Queen': The Indian Drag Scene Is Here



- Two Years Later, Chhoti Nirbhaya Is Fearless But Still Haunted



- Born a Boy, a Woman: Stories of Sex Reassignment Surgery



3. Bronze - Lifestyle category: An that captures 'lifestyle' subjects - be it fashion, travel, health or any other. Only one video per entry may be submitted. It may or may not be brand related.

- My Sleep Diary: How I Trained Myself to Go to Bed on Time



4. Gold - & Features category: The use of to report on a event or a feature in an absorbing way. Only one video per entry. It may or may not be brand related.

- The Badass Women Photojournalists of This Festive Season, Watch Women Beat Stereotypes



- This Festive Season, Watch Women Beat Stereotypes



Bronze:



- Bollywood Backstage: A Glimpse Into Bollywood's Paparazzi Culture



