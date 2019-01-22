Nissan wheels in Kicks SUV at Rs 9.55 lakh

Japanese automaker Nissan Tuesday launched its new model Kicks in India, priced between Rs 9.55 lakh and Rs 14.65 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new model, designed specifically for the Indian market, will be available in petrol and diesel fuel options powered by 1.5 litre engines.

Kicks will compete with the likes of Creta and S-Cross from Maruti Suzuki, which are priced in the range of Rs 8.85 lakh and Rs 15.1 lakh.

Commenting on the new model launch, Senior and Chairman of management committee for Africa, and said the vehicle reflects company's commitment to bring the best of Nissan global products and technology to

"Our research and development (R&D) and design teams in developed the in collaboration with our teams in Japan, and Brazil," he added.

Nissan India Operations said, with its progressive design, the Kicks will stand out in the competitive segment in India.

As per the company, the model would deliver a fuel efficiency of 14.23 km per litre for petrol variants and 20.45 km per litre for diesel trims.

The petrol versions are priced at Rs 9.55 lakh and Rs 10.95 lakh, while the diesel variants are priced at Rs 10.85 lakh, Rs 12.49 lakh, Rs 13.65 lakh and Rs 14.65 lakh.

