10 BMC employees hospitalised for suspected food poisoning

-
ALSO READ
Mumbai civic body to start work on 1343 roads in October
BMC panel to probe shortage of medicines in civic hospitals
BMC razes illegal under-construction hotel within 12 hours
BMC eases norms to redevelop dilapidated non-cessed buildings
Toll rises to 8 in Mumbai hospital blaze, 25 critical
-
Ten employees of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) were Thursday admitted to J J Hospital here for suspected food poisoning, a senior civic official said.
All the affected persons, including four women, work at the BMC's B ward main office at Dongri in South Mumbai, the official said.
"Ten BMC employees were rushed to the hospital as they complained of health problems after consuming food in the office canteen today afternoon. It seems to be a case of food poisoning," the civic official said.
A doctor treating them said, "They are stable and doing fine. But one of them is in a critical condition and has been put on oxygen support."
According to the BMC official, the affected persons were rushed to the hospital around 5.30 pm.
"But the cause of food poisoning could be ascertained after an inquiry," the official added.
In July last year, 81 inmates of Byculla women's prison were admitted to the J J Hospital after they complained of nausea, vomiting and loose motions, in a suspected case of food poisoning.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU