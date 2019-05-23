10 flights diverted from Delhi due to bad weather on Thursday

Ten flights were diverted from international airport on Thursday evening due to heavy winds and rains, airport officials said.

"Five flights have been diverted to Jaipur, while three flights have been diverted to due to bad weather," said one of the airport officials.

"Two other flights have been diverted to Amritsar," another added.

Out of the 10 flights that were diverted to other airports from Delhi, three flights each were of and SpiceJet, the officials added.

"Two flights were of and one flight each of and Air Mali," the officials said.

The officials said all 10 flights were diverted between 6.15 pm and 7.30 pm on Thursday due to heavy winds and rains.

