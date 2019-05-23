Sukhbir, Harsimrat only winners in SAD

The opposition SAD, which was looking to resurrect itself in following the backlash over the desecration of religious texts, could only bag two of the 10 seats it contested.

As part of its seat-sharing agreement with the BJP, the fielded candidates on 10 seats in the state, leaving three for its ally.

and his wife and were the only party candidates who won.

won from and his wife, a two-time from Bathinda, retained her seat. Both the constituencies are considered strongholds.

"I want to thank... the people of Punjab," Sukhbir told reporters.

The said with his party winning two seats, the Congress's "Mission 13" has completely failed.

He said it showed that "those who used to make statements against the Badal family were actually spreading false propaganda".

Sukhbir defeated SAD rebel and candidate with a handsome margin of over 1.98 lakh votes, according to the

Ghubaya, a Rai Sikh, was banking on support from his community. However, Sukhbir managed to divide his rival's and prevented him from scoring a "hat-trick".

Sukhbir led from the front at a time when his party was facing criticism from political opponents over desecration of religious scriptures. His party had been under fire over the 2015 sacrilege and police firing incidents in which two persons were killed.

The former deputy minister of Punjab, who is the Jalalabad MLA, took the plunge in the polls after a gap of 15 years to revive his party's fortunes.

The SAD, which dominated state for decades, was relegated to the third spot in the 2017 assembly polls as it won only 15 of the 117 seats.

In Bathinda, it was a high-stakes battle for the SAD, with Harsimrat seeking re-election for the third time.

As part of his campaign, Warring attacked Harsimrat over the lack of development and desecration of religious scriptures. The SAD leader, on the other hand, relied on the Modi wave.

Harsimrat defeated Warring by a margin of 21,772 votes, the data showed.

She even bettered her victory margin this time as against 19,395 votes in 2014 polls.

Five-time minister and Akali patriarch Parkash Singh Badal had also campaigned for his

Harsimrat also thanked the voters for her victory.

However, the SAD did not have any luck in the remaining eight constituencies despite the party fielding old warhorses like Jagir Kaur (Khadoor Sahib), Gulzar Singh Ranike (Faridkot), (Jalandhar), (Anandpur Sahib) and (Sangrur) in some of them.

