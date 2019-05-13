10 places in Odisha record temperature above 40 degree Celsius

The conditions remained unabated in Odisha as the soared above 40 degree in at least ten places on Monday.

The entire state, mainly western Odisha, continued to sizzle under intense heat while the state disaster management authority said conditions will persist for at least five days in around 15 districts including some in coastal and southern region.

Titlagarh in western Odisha and coal town of turned out to be the hottest places in the state, both recording a maximum of 44 degrees Celsius, the here said.

Balangir followed closely behind with the highest touching 42.5 degree Celsius, while Sambalpur recorded 42.1 degree Celsius, both Hirakud and Sonepur 42 degree, Jharsuguda and Bhawanipatna 41.8 degree, Malkangiri 41.4 degree and Angul 41.1 degree Celsius, it said.

In Bhubaneswar, which is situated in coastal Odisha and suffered devastation in cyclone Fani, the mercury stood at 37.2 degree With a high relative humidity of 87 per cent and power supply yet to restored fully in the state capital, life was thrown out of gear in the city.

In neighbouring Cuttack, which too was ravaged by the cyclone, the highest temperature was 38.6 degrees, the MeT centre here said.

The weatherman said high temperature will continue for the next five days in 15 districts of the state and advised the people to avoid moving out in the sun, especially between 12 noon and 3 pm. People were advised to stay indoors as much as possible and avoid strenuous activities when outside in the afternoon.

