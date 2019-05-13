Noida: Gang forging Aadhaar cards, driving licences busted; 7 held

With the arrest of seven persons, the Police Monday claimed to have a gang that made fake documents like cards, driving licenses and college mark sheets.

The fraud came to light on Sunday when Pawan Kumar Verma, who runs a private company, approached the police claiming that one of his employees had got the job in his firm using forged documents, the police said.

A case was registered at the Phase 3 and probe taken up, an said.

"Preliminary inquiry led the investigators to the gang operating from a park in Sector 71," the said.

"Seven men were arrested. Five forged academic mark sheets, six fake cards, five fake certificates along with were seized from the spot," the said.

Jogendra Kumar, Saurabh Kumar, Pradeep Kumar, Srinivas, Manveer, Ravindra Kumar and Sadaqat were arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code sections for fraud and forgery of documents, the added.

They have been remanded to judicial custody, he said further.

