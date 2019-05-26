10 wounded as gunmen open fire outside New Jersey bar

Authorities say at least two gunmen fired into a crowd outside a bar in New Jersey's capital city, wounding 10 people, two critically, but the motive for the shooting remains unknown.

Mercer said a vehicle pulled up to the corner outside Ramoneros Liquor and Bar in Trenton at about 12:25 am Saturday and fired more than 30 shots before fleeing.

Five men and five women were taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds. Two of the male victims were listed in critical but stable condition while the others were in stable condition.

said the victims were "just out for a night of fun and then it turned into a night of violence." Police were examining surveillance footage to locate the vehicle.

