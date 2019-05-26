Belgium's Dardenne brothers win best director at Cannes

-
ALSO READ
Nicolas Winding Refn to deliver masterclass at Cannes Film Festival: report
French New Wave film director Agnes Varda dead at 90
Riz Ahmed to star in, produce music drama 'Mughal Mowgli'
'No spoilers please,' Tarantino ahead of Cannes screening of 'Once Upon A Timein Hollywood'
French cinema icon Alain Delon to receive Honorary Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival
-
Belgium's Dardenne brothers won the best director award at Cannes film festival Saturday for their story of a radicalised Muslim youth, "Young Ahmed".
The pair are already Cannes legends with two Palme d'Or prizes under their belt, and Luc Dardenne said they wanted to show how a "young militant might develop his views", paying tribute to young actor Idir Ben Addi for turning it into reality.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU