Business Standard

Belgium's Dardenne brothers win best director at Cannes

AFP  |  Cannes(France) 

Belgium's Dardenne brothers won the best director award at Cannes film festival Saturday for their story of a radicalised Muslim youth, "Young Ahmed".

The pair are already Cannes legends with two Palme d'Or prizes under their belt, and Luc Dardenne said they wanted to show how a "young militant might develop his views", paying tribute to young actor Idir Ben Addi for turning it into reality.

First Published: Sun, May 26 2019. 00:15 IST

