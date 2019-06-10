11 killed, 22 injured in road accident in Hazaribagh

Eleven persons, including three women and a child, were killed and 22 others injured Monday when a Patna-bound bus hit an iron-laden stationary trailer-truck on NH-2 in district, police said.

The accident took place at dawn near Danua-Bhanua area under Chouparan Police Station limits, when the bus crashed into the trailer-truck from behind, Deputy told the media.

"Eight persons died on the spot, while three others succumbed to injuries in the hospital," Shukla said, adding the was among the deceased.

Seven men and one child died on the spot, while three others died at

The bus was travelling to Masauree in district from Ranchi, he said.

The rest of the 22 injured were referred to Sadar Hospital from

Among them, three injured were referred to the in Ranchi for better treatment, the said.

expressed grief over the deaths and wished speedy recovery to the injured.

