Three Maoists killed in Jharkhand

Three Maoist guerrillas were killed in a gun battle with security forces in Jharkhand's district on Thursday.

According to officials, police and the went to Bundu village where they were fired at by the Maoists.

In the gun battle, three Maoists belonging to (TPC) were killed. Police found two AK-47 rifles from the dead Maoists.

Police have launched a manhunt for the Maoists who managed to escape.

