12 civilians, including children, killed by suspected militia in DR Congo: Officials

Twelve civilians, including two children, were killed by machete- and gun-wielding gangs thought to be allied to the Islamist-rooted ADF militia group, in twin overnight attacks in eastern DR Congo, officials said Tuesday.

In the first attack, attackers killed nine civilians and injured four at Oicha Mabasele near the city of Beni, regional administrator Donat Kibwana told AFP.

At the same time, in Eringeti, three civilians were killed, also by suspected ADF members, he said.

