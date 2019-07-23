VA Tech Wabag shares jump over 6 pc on Rs 1,187-cr order

Shares of water treatment firm VA Tech Wabag on Tuesday jumped over 6 per cent after the company bagged a Rs 1,187-crore order from Bihar Urban Infrastructure Development Corporation (BUIDCO) to develop sewage treatment plants in Patna, the state's capital.

The scrip advanced 6.30 per cent to close at Rs 310.25 on the BSE. During the day, it rose by 8.61 per cent to Rs 317.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), shares zoomed 6.20 per cent to close at Rs 310 apiece.

The company secured the order under the National Mission for Clean Ganga Scheme to develop sewage treatment plants of 150 million litres per day capacity along with sewerage network of over 450 km in the Digha and Kankarbagh zones of Patna, one of the most populous cities on the banks of River Ganga, VA Tech Wabag said in a BSE filing.

