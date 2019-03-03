12 kg of charas seized in Aravalli district of Gujarat

The has arrested two persons and seized 12 kg of which was hidden inside tail lights of a car.

The person who was supposed to receive the contraband was also arrested subsequently, it said in a release

An NCB team intercepted a car at Shamlaji in Aravalli district of near border Saturday afternoon, the bureau said.

Upon search, 17 packets of weighing about 12 kg were recovered from cavities made in the car's tail lights, it said.

The arrested men were identified as Mustaq and Jahid, residents of Uri in

The person who was to receive the drug was arrested within 24 hours from with the help of Police, the NCB said, without revealing his name.

The bureau had seized 40 kg of ganja in Ahmedabad and arrested three persons last Friday, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)