Johannesburg, Mar 3 (AFP) Scoreboard of the first one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

AFP  |  Johannesburg 

Sri Lanka:

N Dickwella c and b Ngidi 8


U Tharanga b Ngidi 9

K Perera c De Kock b Imran Tahir 33

O Fernando run out (Miller) 49

K Mendis c Van der Dussen b Imran Tahir 60

D de Silva st De Kock b Imran Tahir 39

T Perera c Miller b Rabada 7

A Dananjaya run out (Van der Dussen) 0

L Malinga c Imran Tahir b Ngidi 15

L Sandakan c De Kock b Nortje 3

V Fernando not out 1

Extras: (W-7) 7

Total: (all out in 47 overs) 231

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-23, 3-99, 4-101, 5-195, 6-210, 7-211, 8-213, 9-219,

10-231

Bowling: Rabada 9-0-48-1, Ngidi 10-0-60-3, Nortje 7-1-33-1, Pretorius 7-0-44-0, Imran Tahir 10-1-26-3, Mulder 4-0-20-0

South Africa:

Q de Kock lbw b Dananjaya 81

R Hendricks c Dickwella b V Fernando 1

F du Plessis not out 112

H van der Dussen not out 32

Extras" (LB-1, W-5) 6

Total: (for 2 wkts in 38.5 overs) 232

Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-150

Bowling: Malinga 7-0-37-0, V Fernando 5-0-43-1, Dananjaya 10-0-52-1, T Perera 3-0-22-0, De Silva 4-0-21-0, Sandakan 9.5-0-56-0.

First Published: Sun, March 03 2019. 21:55 IST

