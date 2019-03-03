Johannesburg, Mar 3 (AFP) Scoreboard of the first one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.

Scoreboard of the first one-day international between South Africa and Sri Lanka at the Wanderers Stadium on Sunday.
Sri Lanka:
N Dickwella c and b Ngidi 8
U Tharanga b Ngidi 9
K Perera c De Kock b Imran Tahir 33
O Fernando run out (Miller) 49
K Mendis c Van der Dussen b Imran Tahir 60
D de Silva st De Kock b Imran Tahir 39
T Perera c Miller b Rabada 7
A Dananjaya run out (Van der Dussen) 0
L Malinga c Imran Tahir b Ngidi 15
L Sandakan c De Kock b Nortje 3
V Fernando not out 1
Extras: (W-7) 7
Total: (all out in 47 overs) 231
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-23, 3-99, 4-101, 5-195, 6-210, 7-211, 8-213, 9-219,
10-231
Bowling: Rabada 9-0-48-1, Ngidi 10-0-60-3, Nortje 7-1-33-1, Pretorius 7-0-44-0, Imran Tahir 10-1-26-3, Mulder 4-0-20-0
South Africa:
Q de Kock lbw b Dananjaya 81
R Hendricks c Dickwella b V Fernando 1
F du Plessis not out 112
H van der Dussen not out 32
Extras" (LB-1, W-5) 6
Total: (for 2 wkts in 38.5 overs) 232
Fall of wickets: 1-14, 2-150
Bowling: Malinga 7-0-37-0, V Fernando 5-0-43-1, Dananjaya 10-0-52-1, T Perera 3-0-22-0, De Silva 4-0-21-0, Sandakan 9.5-0-56-0.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU