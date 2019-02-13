12 nationals of Myanmar deported recently: Govt

-
A total of 12 nationals of Myanmar were deported from the country recently and 22 since 2017 following court directives, Parliament was informed on Wednesday.
Replying to a written question in the Rajya Sabha on whether the government had taken steps to repatriate Rohingya migrants to their country of origin, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju said this.
"As per the information available, 12 Myanmar nationals were deported recently after following due process as per directions given by various courts," he said.
Rijiju added that detection and deportation of illegal immigrants was a continuous process and depended upon nationality verification by the foreign government concerned.
"The nationality verification form provided by the Embassy of Myanmar has been circulated among the state governments concerned to fill up the appropriate details of the illegal migrants from Myanmar," he said.
