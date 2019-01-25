13 brickfield workers killed as truck crashes into their huts in Bangladesh

At least 13 brickfield workers were killed and two others injured when a truck loaded with coal overturned and crashed into their huts on Friday in south-eastern Bangladesh, police said.

The truck was supplying coal to the brickfield Kazi and Co' in Cumilla's Chauddagram area that had a hut for workers next to a pile of coal, told bdnews24.com.

The of the truck was backing the vehicle to dump the coal on that pile when it overturned and fell on the hut where the workers were sleeping, the said.

In the accident took place early morning 13 workers, all men, were killed while two were injured, a said.

The two injured workers have been admitted to and Hospital.

