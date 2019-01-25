Centre using CBI to harass opposition parties, Mamata alleges

Describing the CBI as one of the "allies" of the BJP-led central government, Friday alleged that the Centre was using the agency to harass the opposition parties throughout the country.

She called the CBI, which was yet to get a new director, "headless" and said it has now become a "spineless BJP".

"So political vendetta continues. BJP & its 'allies' comprising multiple govt agencies harassing all allies of Oppn from to & beyond," Banerjee tweeted.

She also doubted whether the saffron party was "scared" and using the agencies in a "desperate" move.

"From @yadavakhilesh to Behen Mayawati Ji, nobody is spared. From north to south. From east to west. Political vendetta by BJP. Are they scared? Are they desperate? One headless agency has now become spineless BJP," she added.

The CBI registered a new case against former and others over alleged irregularities in land allocation in Gurgaon in 2009 and carried out searches at 20 locations in Delhi- Friday.

The CBI Thursday arrested renowned in connection with the chit fund scam, sources said.

Mohta, considered close to the ruling (TMC) in West Bengal, allegedly duped of Rs 25 crore.

The CBI is without a full-time as the meeting of selection committee to decide on the next remained inconclusive Thursday.

