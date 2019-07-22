13 contractors fined Rs 8.5 lakh for poor upkeep of Noida parks

The Noida Authority has slapped a fine of Rs 8.50 lakh on over a dozen contractors for poor upkeep of parks and green belts in the city, officials said on Monday.

The penalty was announced by Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari following a review meeting with the Horticulture Department on Sunday, they said.

"Thirteen non-performing contractors were issued warnings and told to improve the condition of public parks and green belts after they were found not up to the desired mark by the new CEO," a senior official said.

Maheshwari had last week told authority officials to ensure strict compliance of her orders to ensure "Clean and Green Noida".

While, Horticulture officials were asked to monitor the works daily, supervising staff were directed to be in the field every morning and evening to assess the progress and take strict action against non-performers.

"A total of 13 contractors were penalised for poor maintenance work on Sunday. Three contractors from division I, four from division II and six contractors from division III were issued notice. Total penalty of Rs 8,50,000 was imposed on the non-performing contractors," the official said.

They were warned that failure to improve performance would lead to blacklisting and non-performing contractors would be barred from future projects of the authority, the senior official added.

