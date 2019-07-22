ECoR gets award for eliminating all unmanned level crossings

East Coast Railway has been awarded for eliminating all the Unmanned Level Crossing (UMLC) Gates from its jurisdiction before the target period, an official said on Monday.

ECoR general manager Vidya Bhushan received the award from Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi and Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar at the 64th National Level Railway Award Function held at Ambala on Sunday.

East Coast Railway had 117 Unmanned Level Crossings till April 1, 2018. "Before the end of financial year 2018-19, ECoR eliminated all the unmanned level crossings from its jurisdiction by commissioning 13 road under bridges (RUBs) /sub-ways, diverting seven level crossings to other substitute way and manning 97 UMLCs," the official said.

In the past five years, 525 numbers of unmanned level crossings have been closed in east coast railway jurisdiction, he said.

The official said a large number of accidents were taking place at such unmanned level crossings involving road users all over the country.

With the closure of these unmanned level crossings, the environment concerning train operations has become safer. The concentration of railways is now focused on construction of road over bridges (ROBs) and road under bridges (RUBs) at busy manned level crossings, he said.

