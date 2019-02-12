13 kg charas seized in HP's Chamba, 1 held

A man was arrested with over 13 kg in Himachal Pradesh's district Tuesday, police said.

A police team intercepted a car at Tunuhatti check-post on the Salooni-Pathankot road and recovered 13.434 kg of concealed in the vehicle's bonnet, Superintendent of Police (SP) said.

The car was travelling towards Pathankot in from Salooni in district when it was stopped and frisked at the check-post on suspicion.

The (32) from Fagrog village in Chamba has been arrested, she added.

A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at station, the SP said, adding that further investigation is on.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)