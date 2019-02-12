13 kg charas seized in HP's Chamba, 1 held

A man was arrested with over 13 kg charas in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district Tuesday, police said.
A police team intercepted a car at Tunuhatti check-post on the Salooni-Pathankot road and recovered 13.434 kg of charas concealed in the vehicle's bonnet, Chamba Superintendent of Police (SP) Monika Bhutunguru said.
The car was travelling towards Pathankot in Punjab from Salooni in Chamba district when it was stopped and frisked at the check-post on suspicion.
The car driver Narender Singh (32) from Fagrog village in Chamba has been arrested, she added.
A case has been registered against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Chowari police station, the SP said, adding that further investigation is on.
