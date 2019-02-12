CBI catches IOC official red handed, arrests him for taking

-
The CBI has arrested Indian Oil Corporation - Assam Oil Division general manager(sales) after catching him red handed while taking Rs two takh as bribe here and registered a case against him.
Dibyajyoti Datta, the IOC official, had demanded Rs five lakh from a person called Lalchand Choudhary alias Lalaram of Auto Centre Agent of IOC at Jharnapani in Nagaland for selection/allotment of petroleum retail outlet at Tuli, the CBI said in a release Tuesday.
Datta was caught while accepting the first tranche of Rs two lakh of the bribe on Monday at private hotel here, it said,
There were allegations against the accused of demanding and accepting illegal gratification habitually from different private businessmen, who own petrol pumps and kerosene oil dealerships.
The CBI release named Dutta for his alleged "connivance with private conduits for showing them favour in allotment of new retail outlets all over North Eastern states, including Assam".
The CBI release said its Guwahati office anti-corruption branch had registered a case on Sunday under Indian Penal Code section 120b (criminal conspiracy) and sections of Prevention of Corruption (Amendment) Act, 2018 against the five persons, including a woman.
The five against whom the cases were registered were Dutta, Lalchand Choudhary, Bendangnaro Ao, an associate of Choudhary from Dimapur in Nagaland who was caught handing over the money, Laxmi Narayan Sogani alias Lichu Babu of Athgaon in Guwahati and Tony alias Ankeet of Hindustan Tyre Corporation in Guwahati.
