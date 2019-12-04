Govt banned 14,500 NGOs under FCRA Act from receiving foreign funds

As many as 14,500 NGOs, registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), were banned in the last five years from receiving funds from abroad, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union minister of state for home Nityanand Rai also said so far this year, the ministry has cancelled registration of 1,808 NGOs.

"Registration certificates of approximately 14,500 associations have been cancelled during the last five years," he said in a written reply.

Certificates of registration of 1,808 registered NGOs have been cancelled recently for non-submission of mandatory annual returns for 2017-18.

The and rules made there-under provide that all FCRA NGOs and associations have to file annual returns on time. The non-compliant NGOs are issued notices and reminders through the online mechanism.

Further action like suspension and cancellation of registration certificate are also taken against non-compliant NGOs.

The minister said the FCRA registered NGOs in the country have received a total of Rs 2,244.77 crore in 2018-19 (as on November 28) and Rs 16,902.41 crore in 2017-18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)