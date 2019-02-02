15 held for stealing Nandi idol from temple in AP

Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with stealing a Nandi idol from a 400-year-old temple in district in Andhra Pradesh, police said Saturday.

The robbery occurred on January 24.

A team was formed too nab the culprits, the police said.

The 15-member gang took the idol to the banks of a canal in the district, and dismantled the idol thinking there were diamonds in it, but there were none, they said.

It was suspected that more people were involved in the theft, they added.

