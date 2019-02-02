15 held for stealing Nandi idol from temple in AP

JUST IN
Press Trust of India 

Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with stealing a Nandi idol from a 400-year-old Siva temple in East Godavari district in Andhra Pradesh, police said Saturday.

The robbery occurred on January 24.

A team was formed too nab the culprits, the police said.

The 15-member gang took the idol to the banks of a canal in the district, and dismantled the idol thinking there were diamonds in it, but there were none, they said.

It was suspected that more people were involved in the theft, they added.

First Published: Sat, February 02 2019. 18:05 IST

