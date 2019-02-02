Naxals kill two villagers in Gadchiroli

Suspected naxals Saturday killed two villagers in Maharashtra's district, apparently on suspicion that they are police informers.

The incident occurred in the wee hours when some ultras dragged Girma Kadyami and Samru Kosni, both residents of Markegaon village in Dhanora taluka, out of their houses and shot them dead, said superintendent of police

On January 21, Maoists had killed three villagers in Kasnasur area of the east district, around 140 kms from here, on suspicion that their tip-off to police led to killing of 40 ultras in a massive operation in the region in 2018.

The SP said naxals are killing innocent villagers out of "frustration".

