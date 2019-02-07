JUST IN
Business Standard

19 IAS officers transferred/assigned addl depts in Rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

Nineteen IAS officers were on Thursday transferred or assigned additional charge of other departments in Rajasthan.

Bhaskar A Sawant, principal secretary -- school education, language and library department, panchayti raj (elementary education) department was shifted to urban development and housing department (UDH) as principal secretary.

Principal secretary, Ayurveda, Ashwini Bhagat was made the director of Harish Chandra Mathur Rajasthan state Institute of Public Administration (HCM RIPA). Labour secretary Rajesh Kumar Yadav was transferred to the transport department as secretary, according to the Department of Personnel orders.

Hemant Gera, Navin Jain, Shuchi Sharma are among other officers who were transferred.

First Published: Thu, February 07 2019. 21:00 IST

