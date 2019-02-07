Confident that Indian Davis Cup team will travel to Pakistan: AITA Secretary Chatterjee

The Association (AITA) is confident that national team will travel to for their away tie as forfeiture can lead to a two-year suspension from the global governing body ITF.

Having relegated to zone group after their loss to in the Qualifiers, were drawn against their neighbours for an away 1 fixture.

The Indian team has not been allowed by the (MEA) to travel to for any bilateral contest since the 26/11 terror attacks.

But it would not be a problem in case of tennis, Chatterjee said.

"We are affiliated to the (IOC). is an Olympic sport. According to solidarity programme, any body, which is under IOC is supposed to participate in all the events. This is of tennis," Chatterjee told

" is ruled by an autonomous body (BCCI) and it is not an Olympic sport. It has got nothing to do with it. If we don't go, we will be banned for two years by Internbational Federation (ITF)," Chatterjee added.

He further pointed out that recently competed in in Bhubaneswar and at the 2016 in Guwahati and Shillong.

"If they can come here, why can't we go? Our only allowed them to come here and participate in Hockey and

"Similarly, when we apply, they will allow our team. There's a lot of time left. We have our fixtures scheduled in September. We will make the Visa and ticket arrangements once they decided on the venue by June 25."



Pakistan have not hosted their neighbours in a match since March 1964. had won that tie that took place in 4-0.

India had hosted Pakistan in in 2006. Mahesh Bhupathi, Leander Paes, and were part of that team, helping India win 3-2.

