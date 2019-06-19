19-year-old Chinese with fake ticket held at Chennai airport

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

A 19-year-old Chinese national was detained for questioning Wednesday at the airport here after he was found allegedly possessing a fake air ticket, police said.

The man used the fake ticket to enter the airport to see off his Hong Kong-bound girlfriend in the morning and was nabbed by the CISF personnel who questioned him when he tried to exit, the police said.

The foreigner reportedly told the personnel he had 'cancelled' his trip but the officials checked his ticket and found it to be fake, they said.

Following this, he was handed over to the airport police, they said.

The Chinese national was employed near here, police said without elaborating.

First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 17:05 IST

