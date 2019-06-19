JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

UDF walkout over businessman's suicide in Kerala

Japan tanker hit by mine resembling Iran's: US army
Business Standard

Guns N' Roses announce new dates for 2019 tour

Press Trust of India  |  Los Angeles 

Guns N' Roses added eight new shows to their 2019 reunion show line-up.

The additional shows include in North Carolina, Florida, Kansas, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Salt Lake City with two nights at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

According to Billboard, the new run of 'Not in This Lifetime Tour' kicks of from September 25, from North Carolina's Charlotte.

The reunion line-up includes collaboration with the likes of Axl Rose, Slash and Duff McKagan.

The tour, which started from April 1, 2016, will finally wrap up on November 2 with a two-night stand at 4,298-seat Colosseum, for their most intimate performance on the tour since a special concert at Harlem's Apollo Theater in 2017.

Tickets go on sale on Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, June 19 2019. 17:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU