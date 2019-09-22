2,500 power looms units shut in Erode dist

Around 2,500 powerloom units in Chitode near here began an indefinite closure from Sunday protesting the rising prices of yarn.

According to Chitode Power Loom Owners Association that the prices of all counts of yarn were increasing every day, resulting in heavy loss.

They demanded that the central government fix the yarn price on a daily basis like petroleum products.

