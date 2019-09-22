Three motorcycle-borne brothers sans helmets die in accident

Three brothers died on Sunday when their motorcycle collided with a bus on Lakhani-Gela road in Banaskantha district of Gujarat, police said.

None of the deceased trio--all in the age group of 16 to 20 years--was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident which occurred in the morning hours.

They hailed from Lalpur village in the district.

The deceased are identified as Ramesh Prajapati, Ashok Prajapati and Mukesh Prajapati.

"None of them was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. All of them died on the spot," said Lakhani police station sub-inspector K K Patadiya.

