27.2 mn male, 15.6 mn female registered job seekers in the country: Govt

There are 27.2 million male and 15.6 million female job seekers who have registered with employment exchanges across the country, Union Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar said in the Lok Sabha on Monday.
The minister said employment exchanges are being managed by the respective state governments in the country and there are five employment exchanges which are exclusively for women job seekers.
"As per the information received from the states and union territories, the number of job-seekers, all of whom may not necessarily be unemployed, registered on live register of employment exchanges in the country were 272.29 lakh male and 156.31 lakh female till August, 2017," he said during the Question Hour.
Gangwar said job seekers from the Scheduled Castes were 7.15 million, those from Scheduled Tribes were 2.55 million and job seekers from Other Backward Classes were 11.62 million during 2016.
