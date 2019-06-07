2 arrested, juvenile apprehended for robbing houses in south Delhi

Two men were arrested and a juvenile was apprehended from south area for their alleged involvement in house robberies, police said Friday.

According to a a resident of Khanpur complained to police about a robbery at his house on May 31.

The complainant told police that upon returning from a stroll at 5 am he found his house burgled.

"Police analysed CCTV footage of the area and identified Sourav, a resident of in Sangam Vihar and one of the accused. He was later arrested," of Police (South) said.

Following Sourav's interrogation, co-accused was arrested and a juvenile apprehended, police said, adding the accused used to mortgage jewellery stolen from houses to a company.

Some jewellery, nine mobile phones, Rs 5,200 cash, one safe stolen from Sainik Farms area and have been seized from the accused who were previously involved in 11 cases of robbery, police said.

