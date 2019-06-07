Confusion over separate cut-offs for EWS category at 'Open Day'

Confusion prevailed among students at the 'Open Day' organised at University's on Friday as a announced that there will be no separate cut-offs for candidates belonging to the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

The professor's remark came a few days after the varsity had said there will be separate cut-offs for the category.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS and maintained that there will be a rise of close to 6,000 seats, taking the total number of seats for undergraduate courses to 62,000.

On the day the admissions were announced, Rajeev Gupta, dean, Students' Welfare had said there will be separate cut-offs for the category.

However, on Friday, at the Open Day at Rajdhani College, Dr Sangeeta D Gadre, a at said, "There will not be separate cut-offs for EWS students and they will have the same eligibility criteria as students from the unreserved category."



She also cited the admission bulletin, which said, "Eligibility Criteria for merit-based admissions under the EWS category shall be identical to that of unreserved category."



Gadre said EWS students are only entitled to fee concession.

However, another said, "The university is trying to work out the modalities of the process and trying to look at having separate cut-offs for EWS applicants.

"When the varsity has increased the seats, they will ensure that there is enrolment on them. The modalities of having separate cut-offs for the category like there are for SC, ST, OBC categories will be worked out."



At the 'Open Day', students complained to officials that despite the government issuing a direction to the relevant authorities to issue EWS certificates, the officials were still not issuing them.

The assured them that the varsity is in touch with the government over the issue and if the students are still not able to procure the EWS certificates, the varsity will come out with a different strategy.

Open Days are organised by DU to answer students' queries.

From the day the open days started on June, admission officials have been flooded with queries about how one gets EWS certificate or how the government officials were unaware about it.

had said that they have notified various SDMs, who have to issue the certificates about the issue.

