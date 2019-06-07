Rupee drops 18 paise to 69.46 vs USD as crude oil rebounds

The on Friday fell by 18 paise to close at 69.46 against the US on strengthening of the greenback in overseas markets and rising

Forex traders said that weakened Asian currencies also added to the pressure on the domestic unit.

However, gains in domestic equities supported the and capped its losses to some extent, they added.

At the interbank foreign exchange (forex) market, the domestic opened higher at 69.23 per dollar, but lost ground during the day to fall to 69.52. The finally settled at 69.46, down 18 paise over its previous close.

The rupee had settled at 69.28 against the US Thursday.

The local on a weekly basis gained 24 paise.

"Rupee has declined against the following recovery in and lower Asian currencies against US dollar," said V K Sharma, Head-PCG & Capital Market Strategy,

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, climbed 1.62 per to USD 62.67 per barrel.

The index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.02 per to 97.06, ahead of the US payroll data.

Meanwhile, the 10-year government bond yield was at 6.97 per on Friday.

"The yield on benchmark 10 year bonds rises 4 bps to 6.97 per cent, heading for a fourth straight weekly drop after RBI's "accommodative" stance from "neutral" and cut 25 bps interest rate," said.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers in the capital markets, pulling out Rs 478.84 crore Friday, the provisional data showed.

Equity benchmarks had a highly volatile trade Friday. The BSE gauge settled 86.18 points, or 0.22 per cent, up at 39,615.90. The broader NSE Nifty rose 26.90 points, or 0.23 per cent, to settle at 11,870.65.

Meanwhile, (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 69.3205 and for rupee/euro at 77.8192. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 87.8744 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.12.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)